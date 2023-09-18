Group wants to create urban garden inside Charlottesville park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An organization wants to create a community garden at Charlottesville’s Washington Park.

Cultivate Charlottesville has plans to create a 10,000 square-foot urban farm at the city park.

“All of the produce that we grow goes to neighbors who are experiencing food insecurity living in public or subsidized housing each week during one of our community market days,” Aleen Cary said Monday, September 18.

Cultivate Charlottesville says it will present its Power to Grow campaign to City Council

