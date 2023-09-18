Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Group wants to create urban garden inside Charlottesville park

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An organization wants to create a community garden at Charlottesville’s Washington Park.

Cultivate Charlottesville has plans to create a 10,000 square-foot urban farm at the city park.

“All of the produce that we grow goes to neighbors who are experiencing food insecurity living in public or subsidized housing each week during one of our community market days,” Aleen Cary said Monday, September 18.

Cultivate Charlottesville says it will present its Power to Grow campaign to City Council

Click here to sign the petition to support the campaign.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
Several shedded skins were found, indicating as many as 40 snakes may have lived there at some...
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County

Latest News

VDOT seeking public input on Albemarle County projects
(STOCK)
Health experts promoting new COVID-19 vaccine
Albemarle General District Court (FILE)
Court hearing held for man charged in connection with Fashion Square shooting
Charlottesville City Council to discuss collective bargaining at August 15, 2022 meeting.
Commissioner of Revenue’s office temporarily moving into CitySpace