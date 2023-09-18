Dry work and school week with changes for the weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a little rain Sunday, today through Friday will be dry. That will change by the weekend.

Near seasonable temperatures for this time in September.

Tracking a coastal storm system by Saturday and Sunday. Right now, the low-pressure area looks to get close enough to the region to give us rainfall.

Monday afternoon: Sun, a few fair-weather clouds with a northwest breeze. Highs mainly in the 70s.

Monday night: Mainly clear sky. Areas of fog forming, mainly along rivers and lakes. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny, mild to warm during the day. Comfortable overnights. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows mainly in the 50s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows mid 50s to 60 degrees.

