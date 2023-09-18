Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Dry work and school week with changes for the weekend

Mild days and pleasantly cool overnights
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a little rain Sunday, today through Friday will be dry. That will change by the weekend.

Near seasonable temperatures for this time in September.

Tracking a coastal storm system by Saturday and Sunday. Right now, the low-pressure area looks to get close enough to the region to give us rainfall.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for more updates.

Monday afternoon: Sun, a few fair-weather clouds with a northwest breeze. Highs mainly in the 70s.

Monday night: Mainly clear sky. Areas of fog forming, mainly along rivers and lakes. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny, mild to warm during the day. Comfortable overnights. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows mainly in the 50s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows mid 50s to 60 degrees.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
Several shedded skins were found, indicating as many as 40 snakes may have lived there at some...
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County

Latest News

Another coastal low will bring more rain
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Showers Exit Tonight - Better Days Ahead
Showers exit tonight
Showers exit tonight