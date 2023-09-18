Advertise With Us
Delegate Rob Bell joining Miyares team

Virginia Delegate Rob Bell
Virginia Delegate Rob Bell(wvir)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rob Bell (R) is not seeking re-election to the House of Delegates, but he’ll still be a part of Richmond.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Monday, September 18, that the long-time delegate will be joining his senior leadership team: Bell will now be serving as Deputy Attorney General for Health, Education, and Social Services.

“He’s going to serve now the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, I think extremely well in his new role, and I’m excited to have him,” Miyares said. “I think he had that kind of combination of policy and law that I think is critical for this position.”

Bell was elected to the General Assembly in 2001 after working as a prosecutor in Orange County. He served on both the Health, Welfare, and Institutions Committee, and the Education Committee.

“Especially some like Delegate Bell, who have such a long record, have a sort of known path. You know, they know their way around Richmond and the legislature,” J Miles Coleman with the UVA Center for Politics said.

What this new role may mean for Bell’s longterm political career remains to be seen.

“Perhaps we could see him in elected office down the road,” Coleman said.

Republican Steve Harvey and Democrat Amy Laufer are running for the re-drawn 55th District.

