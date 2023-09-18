Advertise With Us
Court hearing held for man charged in connection with Fashion Square shooting

Albemarle General District Court (FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The man accused of shooting two people outside Fashion Square Mall last week is staying behind bars.

Jalontae Truriel Percer appeared via video in Albemarle General District Court early Monday, September 18.

Percer is being held on multiple charges of malicious wounding and felonious use of a firearm.

His next court date is currently scheduled for November 2.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

