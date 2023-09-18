Advertise With Us
Commissioner of Revenue’s office temporarily moving into CitySpace

Charlottesville City Council to discuss collective bargaining at August 15, 2022 meeting.
Charlottesville City Council to discuss collective bargaining at August 15, 2022 meeting.
By Destini Harris
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Commissioner of Revenue’s office is moving into a temporary location.

The office is now at CitySpace, directly above Charlottesville’s Parks & Rec. office.

This is the second temporary location since City Hall closed due to extensive water damage.

City Hall is expected to reopen next year.

