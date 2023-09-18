Commissioner of Revenue’s office temporarily moving into CitySpace

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Commissioner of Revenue’s office is moving into a temporary location.

The office is now at CitySpace, directly above Charlottesville’s Parks & Rec. office.

This is the second temporary location since City Hall closed due to extensive water damage.

City Hall is expected to reopen next year.

