Commissioner of Revenue’s office temporarily moving into CitySpace
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Commissioner of Revenue’s office is moving into a temporary location.
The office is now at CitySpace, directly above Charlottesville’s Parks & Rec. office.
This is the second temporary location since City Hall closed due to extensive water damage.
City Hall is expected to reopen next year.
