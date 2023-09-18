Advertise With Us
Another coastal low will bring more rain

Sunny and great
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Areas of morning fog will give way to clearing skies and breezy conditions today. We’ll have plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures. High pressure will deliver several days of sunshine and pleasant conditions. Meanwhile, we will be tracking another coastal low that will bring additional rain to the region this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clearing & breezy, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Cloudy, rain, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

