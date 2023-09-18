Another coastal low will bring more rain
Sunny and great
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Areas of morning fog will give way to clearing skies and breezy conditions today. We’ll have plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures. High pressure will deliver several days of sunshine and pleasant conditions. Meanwhile, we will be tracking another coastal low that will bring additional rain to the region this weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Clearing & breezy, High: upper 70s
Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: low 50s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Cloudy, rain, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s
