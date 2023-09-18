Alex-Zan celebrates 6th annual Close Your Mouth and Listen Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monday, September 18, marks the sixth annual Close Your Mouth and Listen Day in Charlottesville.

It’s a reminder to take a moment to listen and think before you act.

“That is the key to learning. It’s also the key to living a healthy, safe and productive life,” Alex-Zan said.

Alex-Zan is the man behind this community event. He says he wants to focus on teaching young minds about why it’s so important to listen.

“We do things by habit, we don’t do it by reason, and we can get them in the habit of closing mouths and opening our ears,” Alex-Zan said. “In today’s society, there’s just not enough listening. We got a whole lot of talking heads, but less listening.”

