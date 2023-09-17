Some rain Sunday, work and school week update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak weather maker will move over the region on this Sunday. Bringing some additional rainfall.

Not enough rain to put a dent in the ongoing drought across much of the area. Most communities will not see more than a quarter inch of rainfall total through this evening.

A drying trend will take us through the new work and school week.

Expect mild to warm days and pleasant overnights. Ragweed pollen will be on the rise.

Tracking the progress of a coastal storm system next weekend. Some forecast guidance brings rain to the region. While others keep the storm system closer and off the coast. That would keep most, if not all the rain away to our east.

Sunday: Some rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs cooler, in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday night: Evening rain will exit late. Mostly cloudy with patchy fog forming. Lows mainly in the 50s.

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny. Light northwest breeze. Highs of 75 to 80 degrees. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny. Mild days, comfortable nights. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 70s.

