Showers Exit Tonight - Better Days Ahead

By Dominique Smith
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front exits and with it, so will the rain and clouds. High pressure will be the dominating feature once again this week. So expect pleasant fall temperatures and blue skies. Another system moving eastward will bring cooler temperatures and rain heading into next weekend. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Showers exit, areas of fog. Lows in the 50′s and 60′s.

Monday: Dry and warmer. Highs in the mid and upper 70′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Tuesday - Thursday: Sunny and nice. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Friday: Sunny and comfy. Highs in the mid and upper 70′s.

Saturday: Cooler with a few shower chances. Highs in the low 70′s.

Sunday: Showers. Highs in the mid 70′s.

