Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church purchases former bank

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One religious group in Crozet is taking a unique space and turning it into its own.

Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church is taking the former Bank of American in Crozet and transforming it into their new church home.

They recently placed a bid on the building and should be closing on it in the coming weeks.

“It’s a bank building, and so we’re gonna have a lot of work ahead of us to make it into a church... make it something recognizable as a church inside and out,” said Msgr. Tim Keeney. “We’re hoping that on the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary, which is Saturday, October 7, we potentially could have our first mass in here.”

The church says that they will make small renovations so that they can still meet there, while fixing the building.

