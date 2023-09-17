Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church purchases former bank

Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church
Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church(Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One religious group in Crozet is taking a unique space and turning it into its own.

Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church is taking the former Bank of American in Crozet and transforming it into their new church home.

They recently placed a bid on the building and should be closing on it in the coming weeks.

“It’s a bank building, and so we’re gonna have a lot of work ahead of us to make it into a church... make it something recognizable as a church inside and out,” said Msgr. Tim Keeney. “We’re hoping that on the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary, which is Saturday, October 7, we potentially could have our first mass in here.”

The church says that they will make small renovations so that they can still meet there, while fixing the building.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
Several shedded skins were found, indicating as many as 40 snakes may have lived there at some...
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County

Latest News

Kids trick or treating in Halloween costumes.
Costume Swap at Charlottesville Library
Rivanna River
Annual Rivanna River Round-Up
Sin Barreras hosts annual Cville Sabroso Festival
C’ville Sabroso Festival returns to Charlottesville
Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport conducts triennial emergency response drill