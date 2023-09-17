Keep the Umbrella Close Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Expect an increase in cloud coverage this evening ahead of a cold front. Into Sunday, grab the umbrella, showers are to be expected throughout the day with a chance for a storm. Rainfall amounts are expected to only be around half an inch, so not a washout by any means. The next six days will be severe clear with sunny skies and seasonable daytime highs in the upper 70′s to low 80′s. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Clouds increase ahead of cold front. Lows in the mid 50′s to low 60′s.

Sunday: Cooler with showers and a storm chance. Highs in the mid 60′s to low 70′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Monday: Dry and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70′s. Low in the mid 50′s.

Tuesday - Thursday: Nice and sunny. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid to upper 50′s.

Friday & Saturday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 70′s.

