Costume Swap at Charlottesville Library

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is hosting a Costume Swap Party, just in time for Halloween.

From now until September 28th, you can bring your child’s gently used costumes by the central library campus. For each donation, you receive a ticket than can be redeemed on October 1st at 2 p.m. to pick out a new costume.

“Costumes are normally a once use item, and they grow out of them before the next time you can use them again,” said Krystale Conner with the library. “So here at the central library, we were thinking of a way to reuse them and kind of help our community.”

If you don’t get a chance to donate but are still interested in getting a costume, the swap will open to anyone without a ticket at 3 p.m.

