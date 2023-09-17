Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Costume Swap at Charlottesville Library

Kids trick or treating in Halloween costumes.
Kids trick or treating in Halloween costumes.(KKTV)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is hosting a Costume Swap Party, just in time for Halloween.

From now until September 28th, you can bring your child’s gently used costumes by the central library campus. For each donation, you receive a ticket than can be redeemed on October 1st at 2 p.m. to pick out a new costume.

“Costumes are normally a once use item, and they grow out of them before the next time you can use them again,” said Krystale Conner with the library. “So here at the central library, we were thinking of a way to reuse them and kind of help our community.”

If you don’t get a chance to donate but are still interested in getting a costume, the swap will open to anyone without a ticket at 3 p.m.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
Several shedded skins were found, indicating as many as 40 snakes may have lived there at some...
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County

Latest News

Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church
Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church purchases former bank
Rivanna River
Annual Rivanna River Round-Up
Sin Barreras hosts annual Cville Sabroso Festival
C’ville Sabroso Festival returns to Charlottesville
Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport conducts triennial emergency response drill