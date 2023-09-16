Maryland Rallies to beat Virginia 42-14

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Maryland scored 42 unanswered points Friday night in College Park rallying to beat Virginia 42-14 in the first meeting between the two teams in a decade.

Virginia jumped out to a 14-0 lead with first quarter touchdowns from Perris Jones and Kobe Pace but Maryland tied the game at 14 at halftime and outscored Virginia 28-0 in the second half.

Virginia was down just 21-14 early in the fourth quarter and driving for the potential tieing score when UVA freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea threw an interception in the end zone on third and ten from the 12-yard line and came away with no points.

“In that situation you instruct him in the huddle, hey if it’s not there throw it away. We got points.” said UVA coach Tony Elliott after the game about Colandrea. “Trusting too much in his ability to make a play, he’s going to grow up and have moments where he’s going to have to learn on the field”.

Colandrea completed 23 of 39 passes for 263 yards. He had one touchdown pass with three interceptions, all in the fourth quarter. Virginia receiver Malik Washington had nine catches for 141 yards.

Virginia falls to 0-3 for the first time since 2016. The ‘Hoos host NC State next week on Friday.

