Friday Night Fury 9/15, high school football highlights

Madison beats Monroe(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night:

Madison County 53, William Monroe 22

Wilson Memorial 22, Western Albemarle 7

Buckingham County 43, Fluvanna County 20

Spotswood 38, Charlottesville 6

Orange County 38, Harrisonburg 0

Stuarts Draft 34, Luray 7

Nelson County 49, Cumberland 6

Turner Ashby 50, Waynesboro 6

Staunton 49, James River 6

Blue Ridge 49, Fishburne Military 12

Fort Defiance 28, Broadway 14

Georgetown Prep 28, Woodberry Forest 25 F/OT

