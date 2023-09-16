Friday Night Fury 9/15, high school football highlights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night:

Madison County 53, William Monroe 22

Wilson Memorial 22, Western Albemarle 7

Buckingham County 43, Fluvanna County 20

Spotswood 38, Charlottesville 6

Orange County 38, Harrisonburg 0

Stuarts Draft 34, Luray 7

Nelson County 49, Cumberland 6

Turner Ashby 50, Waynesboro 6

Staunton 49, James River 6

Blue Ridge 49, Fishburne Military 12

Fort Defiance 28, Broadway 14

Georgetown Prep 28, Woodberry Forest 25 F/OT

