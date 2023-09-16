Friday Night Fury 9/15, high school football highlights
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night:
Madison County 53, William Monroe 22
Wilson Memorial 22, Western Albemarle 7
Buckingham County 43, Fluvanna County 20
Spotswood 38, Charlottesville 6
Orange County 38, Harrisonburg 0
Stuarts Draft 34, Luray 7
Nelson County 49, Cumberland 6
Turner Ashby 50, Waynesboro 6
Staunton 49, James River 6
Blue Ridge 49, Fishburne Military 12
Fort Defiance 28, Broadway 14
Georgetown Prep 28, Woodberry Forest 25 F/OT
