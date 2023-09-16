Advertise With Us
C’ville Sabroso Festival returns to Charlottesville

By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 11th annual C’ville Sabroso Festival kicked off in Booker T. Washington Park on Saturday, September 16th.

This festival is just in time for the start of National Hispanic Heritage month, which is September 15th to October 15th.

“Today is a celebration of Latin American culture through music, dance, food, and just fun.” said Edgar Lara. The event ran for 2 p.m. until 9 p.m.

If you did not get a chance to stop this year, the festival is held every year on the third Saturday of September. If you would like to get involved and volunteer, check out their website Sin Barreras Without Barriers (sinbarrerascville.org).

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

