CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Volunteers in the community suited up in waders and go to work for the 4th Annual Rivanna River Round-Up.

Those who volunteered took the day to help pick trash out of the Rivanna River.

“There are a lot of things that are important about it. One is just getting the volunteers out in our streams really helps connect them with our waterways and the importance of thinking about our actions every day and how we can protect our streams and rivers.” said Rivanna Conservation Alliance Executive Director, Lisa Wittenborn. “And the other is just to make a really practical difference in one day, we will pull out tons and tons of trash that won’t get washed into the river down into the bay and out into the ocean where we have a real plastic pollution issue. So it’s really both of those things.”

The Rivanna Conservation Alliance welcomes anyone in the community to do a river clean up at any time. If you are interested, you can send an e-mail at info@rivannariver.org.

