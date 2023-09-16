Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

50/50 weather weekend

Dry Saturday, rain Sunday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Very dry on this Saturday. Under blue sky sunshine. Changes arrive Sunday.

A weak weather system will over the region Sunday with some rainfall. Thunder is also possible. Most areas won’t have a lot of rain. Mainly well under a half inch. Not a drought buster.

Trending dry with mostly seasonable temperatures for the next work and school week.

Saturday: Sunshiny, nice, warm, dry and pleasant with a light south breeze. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday night: A dry evening. Clouds arrive overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s to 60 degrees.

Sunday: A few rain showers, thunder possible. Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Some lingering showers Sunday night. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny and drier. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Ragweed pollen will be high next week.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for more updates.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
Several shedded skins were found, indicating as many as 40 snakes may have lived there at some...
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County

Latest News

Dry, Warm Saturday. Showers, Cooler Sunday
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
More Chills Tonight. Nice Start to Weekend. Showers/Storm Chances Return Sunday
It’s a Great Day to Get Outdoors
Beautiful Friday
Pleasant Day Ahead