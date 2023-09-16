50/50 weather weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Very dry on this Saturday. Under blue sky sunshine. Changes arrive Sunday.

A weak weather system will over the region Sunday with some rainfall. Thunder is also possible. Most areas won’t have a lot of rain. Mainly well under a half inch. Not a drought buster.

Trending dry with mostly seasonable temperatures for the next work and school week.

Saturday: Sunshiny, nice, warm, dry and pleasant with a light south breeze. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday night: A dry evening. Clouds arrive overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s to 60 degrees.

Sunday: A few rain showers, thunder possible. Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Some lingering showers Sunday night. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny and drier. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Ragweed pollen will be high next week.

