Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Workers’ strike likely to affect car dealerships

About 12,700 workers walked out of plants in Missouri, Michigan, and Ohio to fight for...
About 12,700 workers walked out of plants in Missouri, Michigan, and Ohio to fight for increased pay and benefits.(network file)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Now that the United Auto Workers are on strike, the trickle-down effect will likely be felt by car buyers.

The strike comes after the Big Three U.S. automakers turned down the union’s demands for raises and better benefits.

With workers on strike, car production is expected to decrease.

Clay Gibson with Cars of Charlottesville says both new and used dealerships may be impacted in the coming months.

“We may have another COVID scenario where new car dealers couldn’t get new cars and it really drove up the prices of used cars and caused a major shortage,” Gibson said.

The UAW says it will not negotiate with the automakers Friday, September 15.

No word yet on when negotiations might resume.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

Rapidan Dam (FILE)
Greene County ends mandatory water restrictions
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Albemarle man charged in connection with shooting at Fashion Square Mall
The Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
Charlottesville Police Department working to add more women to its ranks
Bus with Charlottesville City Schools
Report: Charlottesville struggling to hire and retain teachers