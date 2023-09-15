Advertise With Us
UVA doctor researching ways to reduce workplace burnout

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A professor at the University of Virginia School of Nursing is researching how to put an end to burnout.

“Instead of focusing on what’s wrong, let’s focus on what could be right,” Doctor Julie Haizlip said.

Dr. Haizlip’s research is focusing on “mattering,” which means people need to feel valued at their jobs, to help prevent burnout.

“Our work is about trying to help make sure that other people remain fulfilled,” the doctor said.

Haizlip says the best way for people to avoid becoming mentally and physically exhausted at work is to make sure they’re helping others.

“The fact that you were at work that day actually made a difference to someone,” she said.

Dr. Haizlip says the concept of mattering is vital to stopping burnout in more areas than one: “How important it is to feel like you’re actually doing something or bringing something to the relationship, the circumstance, the situation,” she said.

