STAB beats Fork Union 35-7 in Thursday football

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The St. Anne’s Belfield got two long touchdown catches from Chance Mallory as the Saints built a 21-0 halftime lead over Fork Union and cruised to a 35-7 win Thursday in Fork Union.

Austin Williford had two touchdowns. His younger brother, Cam Williford had the final touchdown of the day running into the endzone for a short score in the fourth quarter.

STAB improves to 2-1 on the season. Fork Union falls to 1-2.

