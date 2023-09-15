Advertise With Us
Pride Festival being held at Ix Art Park Sept. 17

By Destini Harris
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Pride Festival is back and celebrating its tenth year.

The free festival is set to get underway 10:30 a.m. Sunday, September 17, at Ix Art Park.

“We have about 50 different vendors, mostly local people, because we really wanted to uplift the local community here and kind of put that first. And then we also have some really cool musical entertainers, and then drag performances in the evening. So it is going to be an entire day of fun,” Charlottesville Pride President Nick Morrow said.

Organizers say the LGBTQ+ community has made important progress over the past decade, including marriage equality on a national level.

All ages are welcomed.

