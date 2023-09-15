More Chills Tonight. Nice Start to Weekend. Showers/Storm Chances Return Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More chills tonight and a pleasant start to the weekend Saturday. By Sunday, mostly cloudy and cooler with some showers in the morning and another round of showers and possible storm by afternoon. This in advance of an approaching cold front which will sweep across the region by early Monday. Any rain is welcomed, as much of Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley is in moderate to severe drought conditions. Much of next week, trending dry with comfortable temperatures.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows 42-50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm, seasonable. Highs low 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Some AM showers, then scattered showers/storm by PM. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs upper 70s. Lows mid 50s

Tuesday: Sunny, nice. Highs near 80. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs near 80. Lows mid 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs near 80. Lows mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 80s.

