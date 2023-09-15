Advertise With Us
Minority Enterprise grant winners announced

By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The recipients for this year’s grants to local minority-owned businesses were recently announced.

This is the fourth year that United Way and the Minority Business Alliance have teamed up to offer these grants.

The eight businesses selected will be awarded the grants at a sold-out event, A Black & White Affair.

Sabrina Feggans of Beyond Fitness with Sabrina says she was excited when she received a call saying that she was one of this year’s recipients.

“It just came at the most appropriate time with my trailer being stolen and trying to figure out our next steps,” Feggans said Friday, September 15. “Grant came at a wonderful time for us to do some things.”

More than $150,000 has been awarded through these grants over the last four year.

