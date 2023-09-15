It’s a Great Day to Get Outdoors

Advertise With Us
By Dominique Smith
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A beautiful end to the week with fall like temperatures, low humidity, and blue skies. High pressure will keep these pleasant conditions around through Saturday. A cold front will move through on Sunday, so cooler temperatures expected with showers and a chance for storms, but no severe risk expected. Following Sunday, another dry and comfortable stretch ahead with dry conditions and daytime highs around 80. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows in the 40′s and 50′s.

Saturday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 80′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Sunday: Cooler with showers and storm chance. Highs in the low 70′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Monday: Comfortable and sunny. Highs in the upper 70′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Tuesday - Friday: Mostly sunny and fall-like. Highs around 80.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

