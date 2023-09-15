Advertise With Us
Islamic UVA group invites community to ‘Meet a Muslim’

The University of Virginia Muslim Students Association hosted “Meet A Muslim” event on the Downtown Mall Friday, September 15.
By Maggie Glass
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Members say the goal is to teach the broader Charlottesville community about common Muslim practices.

“Just talk to people and talk about the questions they may have about Islam, the religion, our lives, what it’s like being a young person practicing, and really getting to know people in the community, as well getting to know each other better,” Sarah Goraya said.

Friday’s event is part of Welcoming Week, a series of events to celebrate and learn about different cultures.

This group will also be hosting Constitution Day panel from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Paul’s Memorial Church Sunday, Sept. 17.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

