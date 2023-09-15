Greene County ends mandatory water restrictions

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County is lifting mandatory restrictions, though it strongly encourages voluntary water conservation.

The county announced Friday, September 15, that recent rainfall and increased water levels in the Rapidan River allowed it to lift restrictions that were put into place Sept. 7.

“While recent rainfalls have increased the water level in the Rapidan River, we could return to low levels without further precipitation,” Water and Sewer Director Alan Harrison said in Friday announcement. “We encourage everyone to practice voluntary conservation measures until we receive sufficient rainfall.”

The county says it will advise when river levels either return to the point that mandatory restrictions are again required or when voluntary restrictions are no longer called for.

