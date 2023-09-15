Advertise With Us
Goodbye summer, fall has taken control

Tracking relief from the dry conditions
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to an outstanding start. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and pleasantly cool temperatures. With clear skies and light wind expect chilly temperatures tonight. Meanwhile, a gradual warm up will develop Saturday. An approaching cold front will bring a few showers to the region Sunday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly sunny & nice, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert ! Clear & chilly, Low: around 50

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

