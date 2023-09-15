Charlottesville gym holding boxing event to promote problem solving

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville gym is holding an event Saturday, September 16, to promote problem solving without violence.

Wartime Fitness Warriors is offering “Gloves Up, Gun Down” boxing from 4p.m. to 9 p.m. tomorrow. There’ll be music, food vendors, pop-up shops, and some familiar faces in the ring.

“We’re trying to teach the youth as well as adults different ways and avenues they can go down without using violence or guns, because once guns and violence get involved, you know, there’s no coming back from that.” Martize Tolbert said. “Boxing is way more than just throwing punches. It’s a mental thing, it’s a discipline, it’s an art, it’s a skill.”

Tickets start at $15. Click here for more information.

