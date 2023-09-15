Albemarle man charged in connection with shooting at Fashion Square Mall

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police have arrested and charged an Albemarle County man in connection with a shooting outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday, September 13.

The Albemarle County Police Department announced Friday, Sept. 15, that 19-year-old Jalontae Truriel Percer was taken into custody Thursday in the 900 block of Upper Brook Court. He is facing two charges:

Shooting, stabbing, etc., with intent to maim, kill, etc.

Use or display of firearm in commission of a felony.

Jalontae Truriel Percer (Photo provided by ACPD) (ACPD)

Two people were taken to the UVA Medical Center Wednesday night, and have since been released. ACPD did not provide any other details, such as names or the extent of their injuries.

Police say a dog also received veterinarian care for injuries it received during the shooting and has since been released.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Andrew Holmes with the Criminal Investigations Division at (434) 296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.