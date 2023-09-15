Albemarle and Charlottesville team up for Resilient Together

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County and Charlottesville are working together on a climate resilience plan.

They announced Friday, September 15, the launch of Resilient Together. This project seeks to adapt systems and behaviors to combat climate change.

The planning process will take a year-and-a-half.

Organizers say the goal of working across jurisdictions is to produce better, stronger results.

“The impacts are going to be the same in the city and the county, and so we decided that if we do this work collaboratively we will be actually building resilience within our community systems,” Emily Irvine said.

There’ll be an open house event for the project at the Carver Recreation Center from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26.

