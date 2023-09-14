Advertise With Us
Renovations underway at Albemarle County food pantry

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry in Albemarle County is renovating its building.

“It’s a little stressful to add construction to an already very busy food distribution season,” Executive Director Jane Colony Mills said.

Colony Mills says they’ve helped more than 9,000 people just during August.

“We’ve never seen anything like that in the past, so I don’t know what November and December are going to look like, but I kind of hope that the construction is done,” she said.

Renovations include a new entrance, office spaces, and a residential-style kitchen so they can offer services like cooking classes.

Colony Mills says donations are important: “We’ve seen our donations of meat go down this year, and that’s probably the most requested thing by pantry visitors,” she said.

