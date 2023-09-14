Police not offering new details on shooting at Fashion Square or Preston Avenue

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is not releasing any information at this time about a shooting at the parking lot of Fashion Square Mall.

Police were called out to the mall shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 13. Two people were reportedly shot outside and taken to the hospital.

ACPD Deputy Chief of Police Terry Walls previously said the victims likely knew each other. The status and identities of the victims have not been released to the public.

A representative of Fashion Square tells NBC29, “The safety of our shoppers, tenants, and employees remains our top priority.”

Charlottesville police believe the shootings in the Preston Avenue area yesterday is not connected to the incident at Fashion Square Mall.

“We know we have multiple shell casings that were collected,” Captain Tony Newberry. “Our officers continue to canvass, they’re continuing to watch video from the area, and they’re continuing to work on it.”

CPD says it currently does not have any suspect information to share.

