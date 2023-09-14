Outstanding weather on the way

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Spotty rain last night has resulted in areas of fog this morning. Once the fog lifts, we’ll see mostly skies today with pleasant temperatures, and much lower humidity. This rather tranquil weather pattern will stick around for the next several days. A weak cold front will approach the region later Sunday. Right now, it looks to be mainly dry, however, we’ll see more clouds develop Sunday. Our next chance for widespread rain will be by the end of next week Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & great !,...High: around 80

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: around 50

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

