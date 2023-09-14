Outstanding weather on the way
We’ll have to wait for needed rain
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Spotty rain last night has resulted in areas of fog this morning. Once the fog lifts, we’ll see mostly skies today with pleasant temperatures, and much lower humidity. This rather tranquil weather pattern will stick around for the next several days. A weak cold front will approach the region later Sunday. Right now, it looks to be mainly dry, however, we’ll see more clouds develop Sunday. Our next chance for widespread rain will be by the end of next week Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & great !,...High: around 80
Tonight: Mostly clear & cool...Low: low 50s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: around 50
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s
