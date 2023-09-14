Advertise With Us
More Albemarle students able to ride the bus to school, drivers still needed

Albemarle County school bus (FILE)
Albemarle County school bus (FILE)(wvir)
By Destini Harris
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - More Albemarle County students will soon be able to take the bus to school, though the shortage of drivers continues.

“We knew it was going to get better, we just didn’t know how quickly that would happen,” Albemarle County Public Schools Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said Thursday, September 14.

Around 1000 students were without bus transportation at the start of the academic year in late August. Now, Giaramita says that number is expected to be less than 300 by next week.

“We have made some staff changes and reassignments that have helped cover these open routes,” Giaramita said. “We’ve been able to make some route changes, as well.”

Route changes came after seeing how many students who had bus services actually used it.

ACPS is looking to hire six more drivers to fill the open routes.

“What we’ve learned is our competition is not just other school divisions, but it’s anyone who employs someone who has a commercial driver’s license. So a lot of private businesses are a competition, too,” the spokesperson said.

ACPS says it has also solved the problem of students getting to school late.

