Fall Preview on Display. Chilly to Cool Nights and Pleasant Days.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Preview of Fall is on display with very pleasant September weather. Cool to chilly nights and pleasant daytime highs near or below average will remain with us for awhile. The real draw back, is that much of the region is in moderate to severe drought conditions and rain is needed. Dry Friday and Saturday, on Sunday the next cold front will trigger a few scattered showers and storms, but no widespread rain expected. Much of next week, trending dry with comfortable temperatures.

Tonight: Clear, chlly to very cool. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday: More sunshine, pleasant. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs low 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Few scattered showers and storms by PM and evening. Highs upper 70s. Lows 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 50s/

Tuesday: Sunny, nice. Highs low 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs near 80. Lows mid 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs near 80.

