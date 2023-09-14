Falcon Club Player of the Week: Jonathan Newton

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Covenant running back Jonathan Newton is honored by the Falcon Club as the Player of the Week.

Newton ran wild Saturday in Covenant’s 41-6 win over Broadway Academy. He rushed for 224 yards and four touchdowns, one of them an 89-yard run.

“I have to give all the credit to my offensive line and my blockers downfield. They make it seem easy for me,” said Newton. “All I am doing is running downfield, they are creating a path for me.

Newton had a complete game playing on both sides of the ball. At defensive back, he made three tackles and had three pass breakups.

“Picked off from where he left off last season, he’s increased his strength, got in the weight room over the summer, increased his speed,” said Covenant head coach Chad Ciesil. " I think it’s about 15-20 pounds of muscle from his sophomore to junior year.”

Newton is off to a great start this season. In the Eagles’ first three games, he has more than 400 yards rushing with 10 touchdowns, including an 85-yard punt return for touchdown Saturday.

“Coach Ciesel has been crafting a great run game for us. The entire team has been blocking,” said Newton. “I am just using my speed an agility to walk through the defense.”

“He’s one of the captains on our team. He’s supportive of his teammates<” said Ciesil. “Really goes the extra mile to help everyone out.”

Newton has propelled the Eagles to two wins in their first three games in the team’s quest for back-to-back state tiles in eight-man football.

“I still think we have a lot of work to do,” said Newton. “I think we still have a lot to improve on and we will do that.”

