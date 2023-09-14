Falcon Club Player of the Week: Covenant’s Jonathan Newton

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The defending state champion in eight-man football, the Covenant Eagles, got a big win on the road this past weekend thanks in part to a great performance from junior running back Jonathan Newton.

He ran wild Saturday in Covenant’s 41-6 win over Broadway Academy. Newton rushed for 224 yards and four touchdowns.

“I have to give all the credit to my offensive line and my blockers downfield,” said Newton. “They make it seem easy for me. All I am doing is running downfield, they are creating a path for me.”

Newton also made three tackles and had three pass breakups playing on defense.

“Picked off from where he left off last season”, says Covenant Coach Chad Ceisil.” “He’s increased his strength, got in the weightroom over the summer, increased his speed.” I think it’s about 15-20 pounds of muscle from his sophomore to juniore year.”

Newton has ten touchdowns and over 400 yards rushing in Covenant’s first three games.

“Coach Ceisel has been crafting a great run game for us. The entire team has been blocking”, says Newton. “I am just using my speed an agility to walk through the defense.”

“He’s one of the captains on our team, he’s supportive of his teammates. Really goes the extra mile to help everyone out”, says coach Ciesil.

