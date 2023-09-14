Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

A Dry Seasonable End to the Week

By Dominique Smith
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A beautiful September day is expected, with sunny skies, low humidity, and pleasant temperatures. It will be a perfect weekend for outdoor plans, as that trend continues through the early part of Sunday. A cold front will bring an increase in cloud coverage and a chance for a few showers as we get into Sunday afternoon and evening. Following that, we’ll be dry and pleasant through next Thursday. Check back for updates.

Today: Sunny and less humid. Highs around 80. Lows in the low 50′s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 70′s. Lows around 50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80′s. Lows in the low 50′s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with stray showers. Highs in the upper 70′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
(FILE)
Charlottesville woman files defamation suit against Ulta Beauty

Latest News

Outstanding weather on the way
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Isolated Shower/Storm Chance Tonight
Dry stretch ahead
Stray shower/storm chance tonight