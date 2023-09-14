A Dry Seasonable End to the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A beautiful September day is expected, with sunny skies, low humidity, and pleasant temperatures. It will be a perfect weekend for outdoor plans, as that trend continues through the early part of Sunday. A cold front will bring an increase in cloud coverage and a chance for a few showers as we get into Sunday afternoon and evening. Following that, we’ll be dry and pleasant through next Thursday. Check back for updates.

Today: Sunny and less humid. Highs around 80. Lows in the low 50′s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 70′s. Lows around 50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80′s. Lows in the low 50′s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with stray showers. Highs in the upper 70′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

