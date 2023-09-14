Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Doctors advise getting a flu shot in October

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(Gray Media)
By Destini Harris
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Flu season is right around the corner, so it’s important to make sure you’re taking precaution and staying on top of things.

Doctors say getting a flu shot in October is best as it is before the holidays and before the peak time of sickness, which they say is in February.

Medical experts say the flu shot and the new RSV vaccine lasts about six months.

The CDC is recommending people 6 months and up get an updated COVID-19 vaccine when it comes out.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
(FILE)
Charlottesville woman files defamation suit against Ulta Beauty

Latest News

Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Popularity prompts Crozet brewery to expand operations
Planned all-abilities play space gets financial boost
C’ville Market draws UVA students, staff, faculty