Doctors advise getting a flu shot in October

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Flu season is right around the corner, so it’s important to make sure you’re taking precaution and staying on top of things.

Doctors say getting a flu shot in October is best as it is before the holidays and before the peak time of sickness, which they say is in February.

Medical experts say the flu shot and the new RSV vaccine lasts about six months.

The CDC is recommending people 6 months and up get an updated COVID-19 vaccine when it comes out.

