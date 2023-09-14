Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport working to improve safety

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The new CEO of Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport is working to increase safety at CHO.

Crews are working on Loop Road, putting in a new guard rail.

“I think this is the first of many - I don’t have a list right now - but he has lots of ideas, and I think there are some wonderful things coming for the airport,” Marketing Director Stewart Key said Thursday, September 14.

Jason Burch has held the CEO title since the start of September.

“He was our CFO. He’s actually been at the airport for about 20 to 23 years now,” Stewart said.

Part of Loop Rd. is closed while work is being done on it, but construction is expected to be done by the end of the week.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.