Annual C’ville Sabroso Festival returning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This Saturday, the C’ville Sabroso Festival is returning for it’s 11th-year.

This community-led event is a celebration of Latin American culture, music, and dance.

There will be food vendors, performances, and games for kids. Organizers say it’s an opportunity to honor and share Latin American traditions across the community.

“This event is really geared for to create a safe environment for our Latino community. And we also, of course, want the entire community of Charlottesville in central Virginia to come out and share along with the Latino community,” said event organizer, Andrea Jacobs.

The event will run from 2-9pm on Saturday at Washington Park.

