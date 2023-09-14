Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Albemarle CiderWorks hosting free astronomy event Sept. 16

(Source: Pexels)
(Source: Pexels)(Source: Pexels)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dark Skies, Bright Kids is hosting its annual Star Party Saturday, September 16.

The event is an opportunity for kids to learn about the universe. Organizers will put on star tours, give out astronomy books, and host science experiments for families.

“It’s free and open to the community. Bring your friends, bring your family, bring a chair or something to sit on so you can sit and enjoy the night sky,” Whitney Richardson with DSBK said.

The event is set to go from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Albemarle CiderWorks.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
(FILE)
Charlottesville woman files defamation suit against Ulta Beauty

Latest News

Sin Barreras hosts annual Cville Sabroso Festival
Annual C’ville Sabroso Festival returning
(STOCK)
Doctors advise getting a flu shot in October
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Popularity prompts Crozet brewery to expand operations