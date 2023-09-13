Advertise With Us
UVA student to serve on national gun violence council

By Destini Harris
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A University of Virginia student was one of 14 people selected to serve a year-long term on Project Unloaded’s Youth Council.

“The big overall message is that guns make us less safe and more guns equals more gun violence,” said Karly Scholz.

Project Unloaded says its mission is to, “create a new cultural narrative that guns make us less safe,” according to its website. The Youth Council provides insight to shape the organization’s focus and campaigns.

Scholz, 20, believes the ongoing issue of gun violence is at the top of young people’s minds.

“I think there’s a new kind of heightened awareness of it because of social media, and because of the news that is particularly affecting my generation,” she said.

