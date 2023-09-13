Advertise With Us
Tractor trailer overturns, sending one to hospital

Monticello Ave crash
Monticello Ave crash(WVIR)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monticello Avenue was closed early Wednesday afternoon after a tractor trailer overturned at the intersection with Druid Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to the Charlottesville Fire Department. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

It was not immediately clear when the scene would be cleared.

