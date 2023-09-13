Tractor trailer overturns, sending one to hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monticello Avenue was closed early Wednesday afternoon after a tractor trailer overturned at the intersection with Druid Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to the Charlottesville Fire Department. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

It was not immediately clear when the scene would be cleared.

Big accident on the intersection of Monticello road and Druid Ave. CFD says the road will remain closed until it’s cleaned up and to avoid the area if possible @NBC29 pic.twitter.com/8MDInp2d8Y — jacob phillips (@jacobphillipstv) September 13, 2023

