Spotty showers, gradually improving

By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The cold front that delivered rain to the region last night has moved east. A stray shower will still be possible today. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will transition into more comfortable conditions over the next few days. We can expect 70s, and lower humidity. Have a great and safe day !

Today: clouds & sun, stray shower, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Chamber of Commerce weather, Sunny and cooler, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

