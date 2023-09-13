Spotty showers, gradually improving

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The cold front that delivered rain to the region last night has moved east. A stray shower will still be possible today. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will transition into more comfortable conditions over the next few days. We can expect 70s, and lower humidity. Have a great and safe day !

Today: clouds & sun, stray shower, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Chamber of Commerce weather, Sunny and cooler, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.