Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police were investigating reports of shots fired at different locations Wednesday afternoon on Preston Avenue.

“A crime was located and officers will be in the area collecting evidence,” CPD posted on its Facebook page. “Please drive carefully through the area and expected increased police presence.”

NBC29 spoke with a woman in the parking lot of Dairy Market who said gunfire shattered her car window.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

