Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police were investigating reports of shots fired at different locations Wednesday afternoon on Preston Avenue.

“A crime was located and officers will be in the area collecting evidence,” CPD posted on its Facebook page. “Please drive carefully through the area and expected increased police presence.”

NBC29 spoke with a woman in the parking lot of Dairy Market who said gunfire shattered her car window.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

I went further down Preston Ave. where there is heavy police presence next to Zion Union Baptist church and caution tape has been placed by Charlottesville Police Department. @NBC29 @cvillepolice pic.twitter.com/cPA0tiTiK7 — Anahita Jafary (@anahitajafary_) September 13, 2023

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

