Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Renaissance School expands campus in Charlottesville

Renaissance School marked 25 years by expanding its space
Renaissance School marked 25 years by expanding its space(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Renaissance School marked a quarter-century serving high school students by expanding its campus in Downtown Charlottesville.

The institution acquired space in the building next door to its Court Square location.

“It’s really sort of addresses some of the ‘at the seams needs’ that we’ve been having here and allowing us to sort of breathe a little bit more,” said Sara Johnson, Head of Renaissance School. “We have an entire third floor that we haven’t yet tackled. So that’s more for sort of future programming.”

The expansion will allow for bigger classrooms and a new collaboration center, which will allow students to continue partnerships with community members.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
(FILE)
Charlottesville woman files defamation suit against Ulta Beauty
Travis Brown. Photo courtesy the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Travis Ryan Brown found guilty on all charges in murder of Khaleesi Cuthriell

Latest News

Monticello, the former estate of Thomas Jefferson, in Albemarle County.
Monticello seeks feedback on expansion of visitor center
Students were able to buy locally-sourced produce at the C'ville Market on Wednesday
C’ville Market draws UVA students, staff, faculty
Monticello Ave crash
Tractor trailer overturns, sending one to hospital
Scholz, 20, believes the ongoing issue of gun violence is at the top of young people’s minds.
UVA student to serve on national gun violence council