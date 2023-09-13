Advertise With Us
Rashard Davis adds coaching to his football resume

Rashard Davis is passing along his knowledge to players at St. Anne's-Belfield.
Rashard Davis is passing along his knowledge to players at St. Anne's-Belfield.
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former James Madison University football star Rashard Davis is back home taking on a new role. The Charlottesville native and former Charlottesville High School standout is in his first season coaching high school ball with St. Anne’s-Belfield.

“I’ve loved it man, I definitely came in a little nervous just going into a new field,” he said.

Davis has been training teenagers in football for years, but this is his first time on a team coaching staff.

“it’s been great,” Davis said. “The kids buy in to what you’re saying. They see where you’ve been and know where they want to get to.”

Davis was a standout wide receiver at James Madison, helping the Dukes win the FCS national championship in the 2016 season.

The St. Anne’s-Belfield players watched some of Davis’ college highlights.

“Electric, very electric player,” said STAB junior wide receiver Austin Williford. “When you’ve seen where he’s been you just want to go there. You got to listen and absorb what he’s teaching.”

“He’s been helping me with my routes, making them the best they can be,” said STAB junior wide receiver Chance Mallory.

“He’s doing a great job,” said STAB head coach Joe Sandoe. “Our guys respect him, listen to him, we can coach them up all we want. But here’s a guy who’s doing it right now.”

In the spring, Davis returns to Memphis. He’'’ be playing his third season professionally in the USFL with the Memphis Showboats.

“I’ve had a lot of coaches that have had NFL experience,” said Davis. “I’m not a guy who’s a know-it-all. I learn with them. I’m talking with them, seeing what they like. Just giving a little advice to help their technique.”

