Popularity prompts Crozet brewery to expand operations

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - After establishing itself as a prominent venue in western Albemarle County, Pro Re Nata plans to expand its brewery operations into the Shenandoah Valley.

“We’ve been incredibly successful here in Crozet,” said owner John Schoeb. “Part of that success is causing some problems where we can’t manufacture enough beer here.”

The solution to that problem was the purchase of the former Coca Cola bottling plant in Staunton. Schoeb said most of the manufacturing aspects of the brewing process, including mashing and fermenting, will be moved to the Queen City.

He estimated around 20% of the beer will still be brewed at the Crozet location, where the surrounding infrastructure is limiting production.

“We’ve reached out to Albemarle County to try and help us,” he said. “For our business to thrive here, we’ve got to do this additional move.”

Pro Re Nata hopes to begin the expansion this year and complete it by the end of the year.

