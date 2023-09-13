Advertise With Us
Planned all-abilities play space gets financial boost

Bennett's Village will be constructed in Pen Park
By Destini Harris
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Health donated $25,000 in grant money to a planned playground for people of all abilities in Charlottesville.

Bennett’s Village will be constructed in Pen Park. It’s named after Bennett Charles McClurken-Gibney, a boy who dreamed of having a place to play in his wheelchair. He was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy and died in 2018 at the age of five.

Every dollar raised goes toward fulfilling Bennett’s vision, according to Samantha Strong.

“There’s currently a playground there,” said Strong. “We’re going to just expand and make it a fully all inclusive playground there for the Charlottesville community.”

The first phase of the project is expected to start in Spring 2024.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

